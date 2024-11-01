Open Menu

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan Ullah Khan Criticizes PTI For Using Official Machinery, Employees To Malign Public Institutions

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan ullah Khan criticizes PTI for using official machinery, employees to malign public institutions

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan ullah Khan on Friday criticized the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa

for using official machinery and employees to malign public institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan ullah Khan on Friday criticized the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa

for using official machinery and employees to malign public institutions.

PTI last regime had hired some twenty five thousand young people to malign the national institutions through social media,

he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that chief minister KPK has started promoting those employees who took part in the protest demonstration and public meeting of PTI.

He said that PTI had a track record of attacking national institutions including security on May 9.

He said that PTI members and leaders are facing court trial on various charges.

In reply to a question about role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the PTI should play role for development of this

country and for this, the members of Imran’s party should come to the parliament for resolving public interest matters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parliament Social Media Young May Muslim TV Government Court

Recent Stories

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

4 minutes ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

4 minutes ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

4 minutes ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

9 minutes ago
 Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

9 minutes ago
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

9 minutes ago
 Bloody gangland shootout puts France at 'tipping p ..

Bloody gangland shootout puts France at 'tipping point'

1 minute ago
 Faryal Talpur extends heartiest Diwali greetings t ..

Faryal Talpur extends heartiest Diwali greetings to Hindu community

1 minute ago
 Wave of solidarity washes over epicentre of Spain ..

Wave of solidarity washes over epicentre of Spain floods

1 minute ago
 HUH opens 40- bed Gynecology ward at Taj Medical C ..

HUH opens 40- bed Gynecology ward at Taj Medical Complex

1 minute ago
 North Gaza situation 'apocalyptic': UN agency chie ..

North Gaza situation 'apocalyptic': UN agency chiefs

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan