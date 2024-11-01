- Home
Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan Ullah Khan Criticizes PTI For Using Official Machinery, Employees To Malign Public Institutions
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 11:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan ullah Khan on Friday criticized the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa
for using official machinery and employees to malign public institutions.
PTI last regime had hired some twenty five thousand young people to malign the national institutions through social media,
he said while talking to a private television channel.
He said that chief minister KPK has started promoting those employees who took part in the protest demonstration and public meeting of PTI.
He said that PTI had a track record of attacking national institutions including security on May 9.
He said that PTI members and leaders are facing court trial on various charges.
In reply to a question about role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the PTI should play role for development of this
country and for this, the members of Imran’s party should come to the parliament for resolving public interest matters.
