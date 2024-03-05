Open Menu

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Vows To Steer Country Out Of Present Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha vows to steer country out of present challenges

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday pledged to steer the country out of present challenges including poverty, inflation and unemployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday pledged to steer the country out of present challenges including poverty, inflation and unemployment.

Despite facing various issues, the PML-N would make all out efforts to put the country back on development,

he said while talking to a private news channel.

He was of the opinion that all legal matters of political parties should be addressed through appropriate channels such as election tribunals and the courts.

He urged the political parties to focus on making positive contributions for legislative process rather than resorting to disruptive tactics.

In reply to a question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had adopted hate-monger style throughout its ruling in different parts after the last elections. He suggested that opposition parties should brush aside petty differences and come forward for development projects in the larger interest of this country.

