Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif calls for national unity to face coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday called on the nation to rise to the occasion and forge unity among its ranks for combating the novel coronavirus.

Collective efforts could help convert the challenge into an opportunity and everyone would have to play their role to fight the pandemic, instead of doing politics, which was not be appropriate, he said while addressing a press conference.

Shehbaz Sharif said the effective steps being taken by the government to control the spread of coronavirus should be appreciated while highlighting any loopholes in a positive manner.

He expressed the optimism that despite economic problems, Pakistan would overcome the challenge with combined efforts of the entire nation.

The PML-N president urged the Federal Government to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and take all the provincial governments into confidence on the strategy to deal with the contagion. A national task force should be constituted with representation from all the political parties, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government should take steps on war footing to ensure all the required medical equipment and gadgets to treat the coronavirus, including safety kits for the medical staff and ventilators for the patients. The poor people should be given free of charge testing facilities for the coronavirus, besides financial assistance, he added.

He announced that the PML-N would provide 10,000 safety kits to the medical staff treating coronavirus patients in hospitals.

Shehbaz Sharif also called for decreasing petroleum prices to Rs 70 per liter as it might help control inflation in the country. Interest rate should also be brought down, besides deferring the payment of electricity and gas bills of upto Rs 5,000, he added.

He said in the absence of any vaccine to treat the virus, the people should fully follow the directives and guidelines issued by the government to curb the spread of the contagion. He advised the PML-N workers to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and create awareness among the people to follow government's instructions to cope with the challenge.