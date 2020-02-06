Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Assembly member Kashif Mehmood member files intra court appeal against his disqualification

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Assembly member Kashif Mehmood has submitted intra court petition against Islamabad High Court (IHC) single bench decision on his disqualification

Abdul Ghafoor, Election Commission and speaker of provincial assembly were made respondents in the petition filed through Counsel Kalsoom Khaleeq.He said in the petition that single bench ordered of his disqualification on B.A degree basis while the facts in the case were kept secret.Counsel for Kashif Mehmood requested in petition that single bench decision be declared null and void.