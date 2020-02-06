UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Assembly Member Kashif Mehmood Member Files Intra Court Appeal Against His Disqualification

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:33 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Assembly member Kashif Mehmood member files intra court appeal against his disqualification

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Assembly member Kashif Mehmood has submitted intra court petition against Islamabad High Court (IHC) single bench decision on his disqualification

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th February, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Assembly member Kashif Mehmood has submitted intra court petition against Islamabad High Court (IHC) single bench decision on his disqualification.

Abdul Ghafoor, Election Commission and speaker of provincial assembly were made respondents in the petition filed through Counsel Kalsoom Khaleeq.He said in the petition that single bench ordered of his disqualification on B.A degree basis while the facts in the case were kept secret.Counsel for Kashif Mehmood requested in petition that single bench decision be declared null and void.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Kashif Mehmood Islamabad High Court Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

More than 1 in 4 (26%) Pakistanis say they do not ..

15 minutes ago

Turkey urges Russia to halt regime attacks in Syri ..

4 minutes ago

NUST alumna becomes first Pakistani to stand among ..

17 minutes ago

UVAS signs MoU with NRSP for capacity building of ..

19 minutes ago

UK must play active role for resolution of Kashmir ..

21 minutes ago

Ahmed Al Jarwan discusses cooperation with Spanish ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.