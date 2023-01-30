Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz strongly condemn Peshawar blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar.

In a Tweet, she said she was shocked and dejected over the loss of innocent lives.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to grant higher ranks in Jannah for the martyred and patience for the heirs of the victims.

She prayed for the early recovery of the injured.