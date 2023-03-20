UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Criticizes IK's Peace Stance After Zaman Park Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz criticizes IK's peace stance after Zaman Park incident

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's peace stance following the recent discovery of terrorists in his Zaman Park residence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's peace stance following the recent discovery of terrorists in his Zaman Park residence.

Despite Imran Khan's public stance on the need for peace in the country, Ms.

Nawaz took to Twitter to express her displeasure, claiming that Khan was only realizing now that he will be dealt with an iron hand.

While Imran Khan's words on peace have been criticized by Ms. Nawaz, she believes that his actions do not match his rhetoric. The discovery of terrorists in his own home has called into question the effectiveness of his peace policy and has led to criticism from opponents like Ms. Nawaz.

