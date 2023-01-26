Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif directs Amir Muqam to mobilise PML-N workers for elections

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday directed Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam to mobilize party workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for the upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday directed Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam to mobilize party workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for the upcoming elections.

In the meeting held in London, the country's overall political situation, and party affairs came under discussion.

PML-N Chief organiser Maryam Nawaz was also present in the meeting.