Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Terms Nawaz Sharif's Disqualification A 'joke'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz terms Nawaz Sharif's disqualification a 'joke'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday termed the disqualification of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case "a joke which is still intact"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday termed the disqualification of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the Panama papers case "a joke which is still intact".

In a series of tweets, she said the PML-N supremo was disqualified for speaking the truth, adding that the Federal cabinet had rejected the current decision of the Supreme Court which ordered polls to be conducted in Punjab on May 14th.

She accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan of violating the law and Constitution, and said that the former prime minister must be held accountable.

She said it was high time that the Parliament should stop this practice by using its constitutional discretionary powers against the 'one-man show' in the Supreme Court. Maryam was referring to the power of taking the suo-motu notices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Panama May Muslim Cabinet

Recent Stories

School admission campaign started at Lower Dir

School admission campaign started at Lower Dir

9 minutes ago
 World Haemophilia Day to observe in Sukkur on 17 A ..

World Haemophilia Day to observe in Sukkur on 17 April

10 minutes ago
 World Bank President Says Growth Major Concern in ..

World Bank President Says Growth Major Concern in Coming Year, Young People Need ..

12 minutes ago
 44th martyrdom anniversary Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bh ..

44th martyrdom anniversary Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observes

11 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal lauds Energy China for enhancing Pakis ..

Ahsan Iqbal lauds Energy China for enhancing Pakistan's energy infrastructure

11 minutes ago
 Traffic constable martyred in Dir Lower firing

Traffic constable martyred in Dir Lower firing

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.