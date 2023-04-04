Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday termed the disqualification of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case "a joke which is still intact"

In a series of tweets, she said the PML-N supremo was disqualified for speaking the truth, adding that the Federal cabinet had rejected the current decision of the Supreme Court which ordered polls to be conducted in Punjab on May 14th.

She accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan of violating the law and Constitution, and said that the former prime minister must be held accountable.

She said it was high time that the Parliament should stop this practice by using its constitutional discretionary powers against the 'one-man show' in the Supreme Court. Maryam was referring to the power of taking the suo-motu notices.