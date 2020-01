Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Moonis Elahi calls on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan

Member National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Moonis Elahi called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan here at PM House on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Moonis Elahi called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan here at PM House on Wednesday.

The meeting was also joined by Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, the PM office media cell said.