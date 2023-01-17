'Pakistan must equip youth with latest technologies'

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI's) standing Committee on R&D Chairman Engineer Ahmad Hassan said on Tuesday that exponential growth expected in coming decades in 14 major technologies had necessitated Pakistan like countries to equip its youth in these sectors to get its due share from the emerging opportunities in addition to enhancing foreign remittances

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI's) standing Committee on R&D Chairman Engineer Ahmad Hassan said on Tuesday that exponential growth expected in coming decades in 14 major technologies had necessitated Pakistan like countries to equip its youth in these sectors to get its due share from the emerging opportunities in addition to enhancing foreign remittances.

Addressing a meeting of business community here, he said that world's future was directly linked with 14 technologies including mobile connected devices, gene editing, digital wallets, block chain, cloud computing, gene sequencing, internet of things, artificial intelligence, living therapies, battery technology, reusable rockets, robotics, autonomous mobility and 3D printing.

Underlining the socio-economic impact of these technologies, he said international investment companies which were framing their long term strategies had already focused on disruptive technology.

Citing CEO of Ark Invest, Hassan said that five innovation platforms were currently evolving and converging at the same time. "These are artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing and Block chain technology", he said and added that policymakers in collaboration with national R&D institutions must carve out futuristic policies in view of emerging global developments in the fields of technologies and innovations.

"It is imperative to drag out Pakistan from the current economic crisis and make it strong enoughto absorb the future challenges", he added.