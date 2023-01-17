UrduPoint.com

'Pakistan Must Equip Youth With Latest Technologies'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 07:15 PM

'Pakistan must equip youth with latest technologies'

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI's) standing Committee on R&D Chairman Engineer Ahmad Hassan said on Tuesday that exponential growth expected in coming decades in 14 major technologies had necessitated Pakistan like countries to equip its youth in these sectors to get its due share from the emerging opportunities in addition to enhancing foreign remittances

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI's) standing Committee on R&D Chairman Engineer Ahmad Hassan said on Tuesday that exponential growth expected in coming decades in 14 major technologies had necessitated Pakistan like countries to equip its youth in these sectors to get its due share from the emerging opportunities in addition to enhancing foreign remittances.

Addressing a meeting of business community here, he said that world's future was directly linked with 14 technologies including mobile connected devices, gene editing, digital wallets, block chain, cloud computing, gene sequencing, internet of things, artificial intelligence, living therapies, battery technology, reusable rockets, robotics, autonomous mobility and 3D printing.

Underlining the socio-economic impact of these technologies, he said international investment companies which were framing their long term strategies had already focused on disruptive technology.

Citing CEO of Ark Invest, Hassan said that five innovation platforms were currently evolving and converging at the same time. "These are artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing and Block chain technology", he said and added that policymakers in collaboration with national R&D institutions must carve out futuristic policies in view of emerging global developments in the fields of technologies and innovations.

"It is imperative to drag out Pakistan from the current economic crisis and make it strong enoughto absorb the future challenges", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Internet World Technology Business Mobile Same Chamber Commerce From Industry Share

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan sign agreements to help accelerate ener ..

UAE, Japan sign agreements to help accelerate energy transition and tech adoptio ..

3 minutes ago
 Investments by Dubai Future District Fund advance ..

Investments by Dubai Future District Fund advance economic contribution from fut ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks to enhancing cooperation with China ..

Pakistan looks to enhancing cooperation with China on high-yield cotton varietie ..

3 minutes ago
 Center helping Balochistan youth to acquire skille ..

Center helping Balochistan youth to acquire skilled based education under CPEC

3 minutes ago
 Canada's Joly to Host UK Counterpart on Wednesday ..

Canada's Joly to Host UK Counterpart on Wednesday to Discuss Security Cooperatio ..

3 minutes ago
 Erdogan effigy stunt in Sweden aimed to reveal 'di ..

Erdogan effigy stunt in Sweden aimed to reveal 'dictatorial' Turkey

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.