Pakistan must focus on untapped markets including Russia: BACP chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :President of Russia-based organisation, Business Association for Cooperation with Pakistan (BACP), Jawad-ur-Rehman has said Pakistan must realign its trade and industry strategy and focus on untapped markets including Russia and other land-locked Central Asia Republics.

Addressing an awareness session on 'How to enhance exports to Russia' at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here Friday, he expressed deep concern over present trade volume between the two countries and said that Pakistan must make serious efforts to enhance it.

He said that the BACP was a non-profit organisation and it would play its role in giving a quantum jump to trade between two countries.

Jawad said there was a ban on export of Basmati rice from Pakistan, adding that a specific lobby was responsible for the ban. He said the ban would end in next few days and Pakistan must explore new opportunities to export rice to Russian markets.

He said Russian officials recently visited Pakistan and approved two rice units for export of the commodity to Russian buyers.

He said that Russia had banned import of various agriculture products from a number of European countries and Pakistan must fill that vacuum by entering the Russian markets.

Ms Madina Tavitova Gerorgivna of BACP gave a detailed presentation on Russian economy and emerging market opportunities.

Earlier, FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan introduced Faisalabad and its business activities. He said that the FCCI would arrange a trade delegation for Russia in collaboration with the BACP. He appreciated the efforts of Jawad, who was making serious efforts to enhance trade between the two countries.

A question-answer session was also held.

Later, Sheikh Faisal Ikram, president of Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce & Industry, presented FCCI Shield to Jawad-ur-Rehman, while Sheikh Ashfaq Ahmed, former president and Ms Nighat Shahid, former Executive Member FCCI, decorated Amir Hussain and Ms Madina Tavitova Gerorgivna with the FCCI pins.