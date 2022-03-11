Pakistan must increase per acre yield to alleviate rural poverty: Fakhar Imam

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that Pakistan must increase per acre yield to alleviate rural poverty. He was addressing the concluding session of 19th International Congress of Soil Sciences themed soil health and sustainable development goals at Iqbal Auditorium through video link.

The session was jointly arranged by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Soil Science Society of Pakistan(SSSP).

The minister urged agricultural scientists to gear up their efforts in order to increase per acre productivity and boost the agricultural sector which is directly linked to poverty alleviation. He said that the soil fertility was decreasing that was challenge for the agricultural scientists. He said that the government was taking all possible measures under Prime Minister Agriculture Program to uplift the sector and to address the grievances of the farming community. "Forty per cent of our population was malnourished, which is a matter of grave concern," he said.

Fakhar Imam said that researchers should come up with viable solutions to address the problems of farming community and increase productivity.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the soil health is waning owing to erosion and nutrition depletion which is a matter of grave concern and posing a threat of food insecurity.

He said that our agriculture was in the grip of different challenges despite of having best eco-system and climate. According to the estimates, by 2050, the country's population will touch 300 million for which we have to take effective measures to ensure food security, he added.

Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri said that poverty alleviation was directly linked to agriculture sector. He said that it was vital to persuade the private sector to invest in agriculture. He said that the soil sciences department has an important role in the agricultural sciences. He stressed extension workers to visit villages to get aware to the farming community about agricultural recommendations and technologies.

Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization UAF/ President SSSP Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir stressed upon the need to protect soil health and use the latest environmental friendly tools for a better tomorrow. He said that they were making all possible efforts to improve the soil health in the country on scientific bases. Former president SSSP Dr Shahid Mahmood also spoke