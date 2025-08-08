Pakistan must integrate Economy, Energy & Environment to build sustainable EV Ecosystem: SDPI Report

A high-level policy dialogue organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on “Mapping the EV Ecosystem of Pakistan: From Policy to Market Adoption” called for an integrated, multi-sectoral approach to promote electric vehicles (EVs) powered by renewable energy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A high-level policy dialogue organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on “Mapping the EV Ecosystem of Pakistan: From Policy to Market Adoption” called for an integrated, multi-sectoral approach to promote electric vehicles (EVs) powered by renewable energy in Pakistan.

The session marked the launch of a comprehensive SDPI report on Pakistan’s electric mobility transition and was attended by policymakers, energy experts, academics, and

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of SDPI, highlighted the need for integrating climate priorities into macroeconomic frameworks, said a press release issued on Friday.

He underlined that Pakistan’s EV push must link economic, energy, and environmental goals as the New Energy Vehicle Policy (NEV) Policy 2025 and EV Charging Regulations marked renewed momentum.

The financial models and distributed renewable charging were critical for viability as stronger incentives, infrastructure, and public-private partnerships were needed to achieve policy targets, he added.

Dr. Sardar Moazzam, Managing Director of NEECA, emphasized regulatory coherence and cross-sector coordination. He acknowledged gaps in the 2019 EV policy, which failed to meet its intended goals, but highlighted renewed momentum through the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025 and charging infrastructure regulations issued by NEECA after extensive stakeholder consultation.

“We’ve already issued over 72 licenses for EV charging stations,” he shared, adding, “The NEV policy aims to establish over 3,000 charging stations. We’re confident we’ll meet those targets,” he said.

“Pakistan is facing a 3E crisis, economy, energy, environment, and we’re solving them in silos. We need to bring these three together into the macroeconomic equation. Today’s discussion is about creating integrated, long-term solutions,” said Dr. Khalid Waleed, Energy Economy Expert at SDPI, in his opening remarks.

He added that Pakistan’s ongoing Industrial Decarbonization Program (PIDP), launched in 2024, seeks to help energy-intensive sectors transition to low-carbon growth and aligns with climate-linked global trade frameworks like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) introduced by the European Union.

Referring to macroeconomic constraints, Dr. Waleed noted, “We’re under two IMF programs one focusing on economic stabilization and the other on climate-linked sustainability. The latter includes carbon taxation, EV subsidies, and public-private partnerships for charging infrastructure.”

Sabih Haider, Senior Management Officer at the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), lauded SDPI’s efforts in producing timely research and emphasized the role of evidence-based policymaking.

“Policy advocacy is critical to informing policymakers and building alternatives. We appreciate SDPI’s work in this regard,” said Haider.

Haider credited the Ministry of Industries and Production and the Engineering Development board (EDB) for their inclusive approach in drafting the new policy.

Presenting the report, Saleha Qureshi, Lead, Industrial Decarbonization Program at SDPI, explained the economic and environmental imperatives of transitioning to EVs.

“EVs are not just a climate solution; they make economic sense. Pakistan’s transport sector consumes 79 per cent of national oil and contributes nearly 24 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, with a significant portion of the population exposed to deteriorating air quality,” she emphasized.

She explained that despite the target of 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030, uptake remains limited due to higher upfront costs and lack of infrastructure.

“Four-wheel EVs are still 30 to 60 per cent more expensive than ICE vehicles. However, two-wheeler EVs are just 16% more expensive, making them more viable for the average consumer,” she noted.

Qureshi also pointed out that the 2019 policy, though well-intended, lacked adequate fiscal incentives to support the shift. “It focused on two- and three-wheelers, but the outreach was insufficient. Now, with stronger policy backing, we can make a difference,” she said.

Sarim Zia, Researcher on Renewable Energy at SDPI, presented viable models for financing and infrastructure deployment. He stressed that “EV adoption must be market-driven. Without financial support mechanisms, adoption will remain limited.”

Zia recommended models such as: green climate-aligned funds, inclusive FinTech lending, public-private partnerships for charging hubs, and distributed renewable energy-based charging.

“We need to move away from fossil-powered EV charging, or we defeat the very purpose of electrification and climate mitigation,” he warned.

In the subsequent panel discussion, senior government and industry representatives shared perspectives on scaling Pakistan’s EV ecosystem.

Industry experts including Salman Shaheen, CTO, National Energy and Transport Corporation (NETC), Hammad Bashir, PFAN, and Ahsan Abbass, Director Technical, NEECA, reiterated that local manufacturing, demand assurance, and financing support are essential to build a resilient and self-sufficient EV market.

The panelists underlined that while policies are evolving and infrastructure is gradually taking shape, the real challenge lies in execution, affordability, and integration across sectors.