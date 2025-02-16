Pakistan Must Leverage Turkey’s Food Market To Boost Exports: FPCCI Convener
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry regional committee
on Food Shahid Imran has said that Pakistan, an agrarian economy with vast agricultural
resources, must fully exploit the untapped food import potential of Turkey to bolster Pak
export leading to economic growth and strengthen bilateral trade ties.
Talking to a delegation of food producers led by Abdul Rehman, here on Sunday, he said
Turkey, strategically located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, offers a lucrative market
for Pakistani food products due to its growing demand for diverse and high-quality agricultural
goods. By leveraging its strengths in producing staples such as rice, wheat, fruits, and seafood,
Pakistan can position itself as a key supplier in the Turkish market.
To achieve this goal,
Pakistan needs to address several challenges, including improving food quality standards,
enhancing packaging, and ensuring compliance with international certifications.
He said the government and private sector must collaborate to establish robust trade channels,
streamline export procedures, and invest in marketing campaigns to promote Pakistani products
in Turkey. By tapping into this untapped potential, Pakistan can not only increase its export
revenue but also foster stronger economic and diplomatic relations with Turkey, creating
a win-win scenario for both countries, he added.
