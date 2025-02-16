Open Menu

Pakistan Must Leverage Turkey’s Food Market To Boost Exports: FPCCI Convener

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan must leverage Turkey’s food market to boost exports: FPCCI Convener

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry regional committee

on Food Shahid Imran has said that Pakistan, an agrarian economy with vast agricultural

resources, must fully exploit the untapped food import potential of Turkey to bolster Pak

export leading to economic growth and strengthen bilateral trade ties.

Talking to a delegation of food producers led by Abdul Rehman, here on Sunday, he said

Turkey, strategically located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, offers a lucrative market

for Pakistani food products due to its growing demand for diverse and high-quality agricultural

goods. By leveraging its strengths in producing staples such as rice, wheat, fruits, and seafood,

Pakistan can position itself as a key supplier in the Turkish market.

To achieve this goal,

Pakistan needs to address several challenges, including improving food quality standards,

enhancing packaging, and ensuring compliance with international certifications.

He said the government and private sector must collaborate to establish robust trade channels,

streamline export procedures, and invest in marketing campaigns to promote Pakistani products

in Turkey. By tapping into this untapped potential, Pakistan can not only increase its export

revenue but also foster stronger economic and diplomatic relations with Turkey, creating

a win-win scenario for both countries, he added.

Recent Stories

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

1 hour ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

2 hours ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

2 hours ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

3 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

4 hours ago
 Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in J ..

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

4 hours ago
 UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost ste ..

UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry

4 hours ago
 At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railw ..

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan