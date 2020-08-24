Pakistan must nullify propaganda of child labor in textile sector: EFP president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan must nullify the negative propaganda of child labor in Pakistan's textile sector to give a quantum jump to the textile export.

This was stated by Ismail Suttar, president of Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) here on Monday, while addressing a seminar, organised jointly by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and EFP. Representative of the ILO in Islamabad Solomon also participated in it through Skype.

Tracing the old history of false accusations of child labour to tarnish the overall image of Pakistan, he said that firstly a vicious campaign was launched against Pakistan for using child labour in football industry of Sialkot. He said that tripartite efforts were made to successfully eliminate child labour from the sector. Now the same conspiracies were being hatched once again by our arch-rivals to dent our exports.

He said that we must make collaborated efforts to foil these conspiracies as we have a unique chance to enhance our exports to European Union (EU) by exploiting the status of GSP plus.

He said that Pakistan is facing new challenges regarding continuity of GSP plus.

He said that earlier the UK was a leading and influential member of EU and incumbent Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar fully exploited his contacts to get this status for Pakistan. But now the situation is altogether different as the UK is no more a member of the EU and hence we may face difficulties in getting this status by EU. We must become a part of the strategy to eliminate child labor from textile sector by the year 2030, he added.

Later, Ismail Suttar presented EFP shield to Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan while Mian Idrees, former president Federal of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on behalf of the business community of Faisalabad also presented FCCI shield to Ismail Suttar.