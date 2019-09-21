UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Must Play Its Role To Mediate Between Iran, Saudi Arabia: Rehman Malik

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:45 PM

Pakistan must play its role to mediate between Iran, Saudi Arabia: Rehman Malik

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has said that Pakistan should play a vigorous role to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Iran to defuse tension between two Muslim countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has said that Pakistan should play a vigorous role to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Iran to defuse tension between two Muslim countries.

In series of statements on Twitter on Saturday, he said that present situation between Saudia and Iran was pushing middle East near to war, "I have been advocating that Pakistan should play role to mediate between Iran and Saudia." In another tweet, Rehman Malik said Pakistan should come forward and offer mediation between USA, Saudi Arabia and Iran to save Middle Easts peace. "Let PM Imran Khan offer US President Donald Trump, Pakistan to mediate between US, Saudi Arabia and Iran while appreciating his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

" This offer of mediation from Pakistan would be appreciated by Saudia and Iran. He said that conflicts of Indo-Pak and Saudi vs Iran were emerging highly dangerous for peace of these two regions and world must come forward to end these two serious conflicts, he said.

"we should give peace a chance and should not to allow to turn both the regions into war zones," he added.

He said that worst situations are halted with timely right initiatives. "I strongly believe that this initiative at present is with US President Donald Trump who can play lead role to get the leadership of Saudia, Iran, Pakistan and India in the White House over tea and play your role of elder brother."Rehman Malik said that he appeals to masses today to see the end of war zones and creation of peace zones.

