Pakistan Must Tap US Export Opportunity: Iftikhar Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Founder Chairman of the US-Pakistan Business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik has called for urgent measures to fully exploit the immense export potential available to Pakistan in light of the recently announced 19 percent tariff by United States.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that while the development poses new challenges for global trade, it also presents Pakistan with a unique opportunity to expand its footprint in the lucrative US market. “This is a moment to strengthen our position in sectors where Pakistan already enjoys a competitive advantage,” he noted.

He urged the government, in collaboration with the business community, to formulate a proactive and targeted strategy to diversify the export basket, improve product quality, and ensure strict compliance with international standards. He particularly highlighted textiles, leather goods, surgical instruments, sports equipment, and agro-based products as sectors that could achieve greater penetration in the US market if supported through aggressive marketing, trade fairs, and business-to-business linkages.

He stressed that while higher tariffs may discourage certain competitors, Pakistan’s exporters must act swiftly to negotiate favorable terms, secure long-term supply contracts, and build trust with American buyers. “This is not the time for complacency; it is the time for innovation, value addition, and bold initiatives,” he emphasized.

Recommending special facilitation desks for exporters targeting the US market, Malik reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to serving as a bridge between the private sectors of both countries. He said the Council would continue promoting mutually beneficial trade relations and ensuring Pakistan capitalizes on evolving global trade dynamics.

“With unity, vision, and relentless effort, Pakistan can transform this challenge into a landmark success story,” he concluded.

