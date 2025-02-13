Pakistan names sector F-8 & F-9 Interchange after Tayyip Erdogan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday officially named the sector F-8 and F-9 Interchange after President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In this regard, President Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled the plaque of the Interchange name plate in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the PM House.

The Interchange has recently been constructed in record time at the intersection of Jinnah Avenue and Agha Shahi Road.