Pakistan Names Sector F-8 & F-9 Interchange After Tayyip Erdogan
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday officially named the sector F-8 and F-9 Interchange after President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In this regard, President Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled the plaque of the Interchange name plate in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the PM House.
The Interchange has recently been constructed in record time at the intersection of Jinnah Avenue and Agha Shahi Road.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade vol ..
Department of Government Enablement scales up Effortless Customer Experience Str ..
Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their final hours in darkness, listening ..
Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high
UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan
Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS
March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025
Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation
UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 03 out of laws:recovered stolen items2 minutes ago
-
Chairperson CM Inspection team holds open court in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan names sector F-8 & F-9 Interchange after Tayyip Erdogan2 minutes ago
-
First Lady of Turkiye visits Maarif International School in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade volume7 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in Lachi12 minutes ago
-
NBF hosts Dr. Najeeba Arif's book launching ceremony amidst literary enthusiasts12 minutes ago
-
Malik Imam ud Din Shoqeen inaugurates solar system at Tando Adam college12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 10 renting rules violations in search operations12 minutes ago
-
Man awarded 4-year RI over illegal drugs business12 minutes ago
-
Japanese Ambassador, CM Sindh discuss bilateral issues, investment opportunities22 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 40-kg unhygienic sohan halwa,items22 minutes ago