Pakistan National Council of Arts starts Summer Arts Course for kids

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has started two months summer arts classes which commenced today to provide a platform to child artists where they can polish their talent under the guidance of experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has started two months summer arts classes which commenced today to provide a platform to child artists where they can polish their talent under the guidance of experts.

Summer arts course is particularly devised for children whose age is between six to 16 years which includes classes of guitar, violin, keyboard, drawing, sketching and painting. A fee of Rs 2,000 will be charged for each course.

A large number of children had shown keen interest in the course as twenty seven students attended the first class of painting today, and many got registered in other disciplines, said Program Executive Children Workshop, PNCA Anjum Sajjad Gohar.

Talking to APP here, he said that each discipline had two classes in a week where professional trainers imparted the knowledge of musical instruments and drawing through different techniques and exercises.

He said that the summer arts course would serve as an effective platform for the child artists to pursue their careers in the different fields of arts.