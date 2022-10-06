UrduPoint.com

Pakistan National Council Of Arts To Hold Puppet Show In Rawalpindi Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Pakistan National Council of Arts to hold puppet show in Rawalpindi tomorrow

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will organise a 'Puppet Show' featuring folk dances, stories and skits for children on October 7 (Friday) at 4 p.m. at National Puppet Theatre, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will organise a 'Puppet Show' featuring folk dances, stories and skits for children on October 7 (Friday) at 4 p.m. at National Puppet Theatre, Rawalpindi.

The purpose of show was to create awareness among community regarding rights and responsibilities of children, parents, and extended help to support poor by providing equal opportunities for quality education of girls and boys, PNCA spokesman told APP.

He said the show was aimed at highlighting the importance of provision of nutrition, clean water and clean environment for the healthy growth of children.

Likewise, it also aimed at educating children on the danger of drugs, and how parents could protect their children from falling prey to such evil temptations.

The shows were important for creating awareness among children on how they could protect themselves from sexual and physical abuse, and laborious work, he added.

Such public messages, he said, would be presented through the stories of 'Meena Ki Kahani' (Meena's story) and 'Roshan Mustaqbil'. 'Meena ki Kahani' is a story of a village child girl, who despite her desire to acquire education and go to school like her brother, was denied so. Somehow, at a later stage her parents realize the importance of education for girls and allow her go to school.

Whereas, 'Roshan Mustaqbil' (Bright future) is a story of three orphans (two brothers and a sister) who are street hawkers and housemaid. The story is based on child labour, which is a serious problem in the society.

Related Topics

