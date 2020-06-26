UrduPoint.com
Pakistan National Council Of Arts To Initiate Online Art Classes From July

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:01 PM

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will commence a comprehensive course of online classes for different art genres including music and painting from next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will commence a comprehensive course of online classes for different art genres including music and painting from next month.

Classes will span over a ten weeks period which will be conducted via zoom calls while the council will also distribute the certificate upon completion of the course, said a PNCA official.

These classes will take place on weekends where Adnan Haider will be teaching eastern classic instrument Rubab, Umair Khan will be teaching western instrument Guitar while Faiza Shah will take art classes in which she will teach the basic techniques of drawing and painting to art aspirants.

The council has taken this step of online classes to compensate for the time that has been wasted due to lockdown because of Coronavirus' SOPs and social distancing.

The last date for registration was 1st July and commencement of classes will be announced next month.

