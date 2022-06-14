UrduPoint.com

Pakistan National Council Of Arts To Start Arts, Music Course From Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 08:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has announced six-month long course of music and arts commencing from tomorrow with an aim to provide a platform to the emerging artists to polish their raw talent under the guidance of experts.

The course includes classes of guitar, acting, calligraphy, vocals, painting, drawing, rubab, sitar and keyboard. A fee of Rs 4,000 would be charged monthly for each class and the registration fees is Rs 1000.

The classes would continue till the end of December, while the timings of the classes would be from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday, an official of PNCA told APP.

He said that PNCA was charging the minimum fee possible for the program as they wanted to engage maximum number of people, who were enthusiastic for learning music and arts form the professional musicians and artists.

"It is a versatile programme where people from every segment of the society without any age barriers not only learn arts, but also learn to socialize by interacting with different people", he added.

He said that PNCA was dedicated to imparting education of arts and music by arranging such courses which were helpful for the students in terms of exploring their hidden talents and further developing their skills.

The interested people can contact 0333-7848443 for further details about the enrollment process.

