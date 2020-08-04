Pakistan National Council of the Arts announces painting competition for Aug 14

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced a painting competition based on the theme 'Hum Sab ka Pakistan" in connection with the 74th independence day of Pakistan.

The contest aimed at providing the opportunity for art enthusiasts groups and teenagers to pay tribute to motherland with the spirit of celebrating our freedom and national identity especially in these trying times.

According to an official, size of the painting must be 12 x 18 inches with the use of pencil colors.

The participants can be in groups with age limit of 12-16 years while the top three shortlisted paintings will be displayed on council's official Facebook page on August 14th.

The content must be themed based. High resolution scanned images can be sent on caw.pnca@gmail.com.

Interested participants can visit the official website of PNCA where they would find more information and registration link. Last date to submit entries is August 12.