Pakistan National Council Of The Arts Arranges Musical Evening "Meri Pehchan Pakistan"

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:34 AM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts arranges musical evening

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Thursday arranged a musical concert titled "Meri Pehchan Pakistan" here in its auditorium to mark the celebrations of 74th Independence Day of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Thursday arranged a musical concert titled "Meri Pehchan Pakistan" here in its auditorium to mark the celebrations of 74th Independence Day of Pakistan.

This was the first live musical concert after the relaxation of restrictions imposed for covid-19. The concert was dedicated to the national songs and folk dances of the country that created the environment of love and patriotism among the youth.

Speaking at the occasion,DG PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that PNCA's mandate is to promote young talent of Pakistan who own their homeland and are proud of their national identity and integrity.

The live program with limited audience and observance of S.

O.P.s were applauded.

The event opened with national anthem of Pakistan on upgraded facilities equipped with latest SMD and other modern facilities which enabled PNCA to present the show in a very high tech atmosphere.

Various artists including Mahnoor Altaf, Haris Ul Haq, Khan Shahrukh, Mehr Anjum, Humail Rajput, Sonia Aziz and Kashif Ali performed national songs such as "Watan Ki Matti Gawah Rehna", "Hai Jazba Junoon", "Ye Watan Tumhara Hai", "Hum Zinda Kom Hai", "Junoon Se Aur Ishq Se", "Dil Se Mene Daikha", "Dill Dil Pakistan" and "Sohni Dharti".

Artist of The National Performing Arts Group presented folk dances of Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

