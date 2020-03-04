Pakistan National Council of the Arts arranges a puppet show for students

Puppeteers from National Puppet Theater of Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Wednesday presented a special puppet show for the school children of rural areas of capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Puppeteers from National Puppet Theater of Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Wednesday presented a special puppet show for the school children of rural areas of capital.

Th show was attended by around 300 students belonging from different schools including Ahsaas School, Golra who enjoyed the act in PNCA's open Air Theater.

The PNCA arranged these shows to educate children through puppets about social issues and importance of education for a healthy society.

Puppet stories reflecting need for clean and green environment for improving health, eradication of social issues like poverty, intolerance were presented.

Children were entertained by presenting colorful folk dances representing all regions of Pakistan and skits to acquaint them with Pakistani culture and traditional life.

