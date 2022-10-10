Pakistan National Council of the Arts hosts calligraphy exhibition

The Visual Arts Division of Pakistan National Council of the Arts has hosted a calligraphy exhibition "Mehar-e-Qalam" at the National Art Gallery in honor of the holy month of Rabbi-ul-Awal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Visual Arts Division of Pakistan National Council of the Arts has hosted a calligraphy exhibition "Mehar-e-Qalam" at the National Art Gallery in honor of the holy month of Rabbi-ul-Awal.

The initiative was aimed at promoting the art of calligraphy.

Senator Imamuddin Shouqeen inaugurated the show. Air Commodore Younas Malik, Union of Journalist President Siddique Anzer Malik and Tehreek- e- Islamabad Chairman Rashid Malik along with PNCA officials were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Visual Art Division will also host a calligraphy workshop on October 11 to further promote the show and more importantly to provide young students with an opportunity to learn the art of calligraphy from a master artist.

The show was heavily visited by a large number of audience including artists, students, VIPs, Government officials, press and media.

The PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on both the local and national scale. It is also committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist' own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

The PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists.