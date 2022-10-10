UrduPoint.com

Pakistan National Council Of The Arts Hosts Calligraphy Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts hosts calligraphy exhibition

The Visual Arts Division of Pakistan National Council of the Arts has hosted a calligraphy exhibition "Mehar-e-Qalam" at the National Art Gallery in honor of the holy month of Rabbi-ul-Awal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Visual Arts Division of Pakistan National Council of the Arts has hosted a calligraphy exhibition "Mehar-e-Qalam" at the National Art Gallery in honor of the holy month of Rabbi-ul-Awal.

The initiative was aimed at promoting the art of calligraphy.

Senator Imamuddin Shouqeen inaugurated the show. Air Commodore Younas Malik, Union of Journalist President Siddique Anzer Malik and Tehreek- e- Islamabad Chairman Rashid Malik along with PNCA officials were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Visual Art Division will also host a calligraphy workshop on October 11 to further promote the show and more importantly to provide young students with an opportunity to learn the art of calligraphy from a master artist.

The show was heavily visited by a large number of audience including artists, students, VIPs, Government officials, press and media.

The PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on both the local and national scale. It is also committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist' own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.

The PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Young Rashid October Media From Government Industry

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

26 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.