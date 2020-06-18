(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Thursday invited Pakistani filmmakers to submit their work of art in the 'international marathon of cultures' to be held in Russia later this month.

Being organized under the auspices of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the event aimed at attracting attention to the values, fostered by culture with it having played a crucial role during the pandemic by providing emotional and psychological stability during self-isolation.

According to the details, the entries must be 15-minutes long video which may include materials such as natural sights and treasure and monuments of archaeology in Pakistan.

It may also contain net art such as network creation, animations and different genres of the art on internet along with the videos consisting of heritage of Pakistan's classical culture-museum art, music, cinematography, art theatre, circus and folk arts.

Entries can also include video messages from an outstanding cultural, artistic and social figure but it should not be more than two.

The last to submit the entries is June 22.