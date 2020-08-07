UrduPoint.com
Pakistan National Council Of The Arts Kicks Off Independence Day Celebrations

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:52 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts kicks off Independence Day celebrations

In connection with 74th independence day, Popular folk singers duo Javed Naizi and Babar Naizi performed in a musical show arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts to celebrate 14th August with national zeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :In connection with 74th independence day, Popular folk singers duo Javed Naizi and Babar Naizi performed in a musical show arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts to celebrate 14th August with national zeal.

This was part of PNCA programmes of Independence Day celebrations to be presented online due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The brothers presented national songs "Watan Ki Mitti Govha Rahna", "Sadaay Des Di Shan Vakri Ha" and "Shamaa Pey Gaiyan" and their popular track, "Tut Gai Trakh Kar Ky".

They also presented Baba Bulay Shah poetry, Kafi and geet.

Director General, PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed commented that Independence Day should be celebrated with commitment to work for promotion of peace, fraternity and brotherhood.

Young generation should work for progress and prosperity of the country. The host shared information about the Pakistan Movement and its heroes to educate the youth about the importance of Independence. Under this series of programmes potohari folk singer Azhar Awan Azhar will perform later this evening.

