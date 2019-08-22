UrduPoint.com
Pakistan National Council Of The Arts Organizes 'Jashn-e-Azadi' Show In Solidarity With Kashmir Brethren

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:05 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday organized Jashn-e-Azadi musical show here at its auditorium in connection with the Independence Day celebrations in solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday organized Jashn-e-Azadi musical show here at its auditorium in connection with the Independence Day celebrations in solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The folk singers from all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) performed in the musical show the singers were Wali Baig from Gilgit-Baltistan, Rizwana Khan, Usman Rais from Federal capital, Raja Imran Azad Jammu Kashmir, Sabzali Bugti from Balochistan, Malangan Group from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zameen Ali from Sindh province, Naeem ul Hassan Bablo from Saraiki belt and Fazal Jutt represented Punjab, province, Raja Imran from AJK presented Kashmiri songs.

The National Performing Arts Group, PNCA also presented Kalash Dance, Kashmir Dance, Lewa Dance, Khattak Dance, Sindhi Jhumer dance, Bangra and PNCA production Pakistan Banana Hy.

The PNCA in its various programmes had focused on traditional music by inviting popular folk artists, thus highlighting the cultural values.

More Stories From Pakistan

