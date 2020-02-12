UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan National Council Of The Arts Organizes Talk On Art Of Drawing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts Wednesday arranged a talk featuring renowned painter Dr. Rahat Naveed Masud who guided young painting aspirants regarding technicalities of this art.

Talking to young students here at National Art Gallery, Dr Rahat said that drawing was a basic tool of art where control over pencil takes us to the perfection, command on the subject and creates beauty and satisfaction.

During her discussion, she elaborated the importance of drawing in art and in daily life as well.

She highlighted that drawing being taught to the children even in their early years created beauty and harmony in the life.

"It reflects clarity of thoughts and approach and refreshes the environment. An artist is incomplete without knowledge and know how of drawing.

", she added Dr. Rahat Masud shared tips, basic requirements with the participants. The young enthusiasts took keen interest in the talk and engaged in healthy discussion on the subject with here. Talk was arranged to provide art education to the young generation to learn from the experts in the field.

Professor Dr. Rahat Naveed Masud is a recipient of numerous local and international awards, including the Presidents Pride of Performance award for her outstanding contribution to the field of Art in Pakistan.

She has been associated with the College of Art and Design, the University of Punjab, Lahore as a Professor, Principal, and Dean over a period spanning 3 decades. Currently, she is working with an upcoming University in Lahore dedicated to the promotion of Art and Culture.

