Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) holds solo retrospective show, book launch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Tuesday organized a solo exhibition of paintings by legendary master artist, Muhmmad Javed followed by a book launch on the artist's life and artworks, "Muhammad Javed - A Versatile Artist".

The exhibition was inaugurated by Fareena Mazhar, Secretary of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division at the National Art Gallery, PNCA.

Muhammad Javed is known as the pioneer and one of the most senior artists in Pakistan with a unique technique, style and versatility. He is practicing since his graduation from NCA in 1962 and has a number of solo shows to his credit nationally and internationally.

Javed created his own idiom and not only painted urban heritage but delineated socio-economic, cultural and political issues. He did innovative artwork to document artistic travelogue of different countries. He explored new dimensions in modern calligraphic paintings. Muhammad Javed is also an acclaimed writer and well-known for his valuable contribution to promoting art.

The opening ceremony was followed by a book launch, "Muhammad Javed - A Versatile Artist".

The guest speakers included Dr. Ajaz Anwar, a celebrated water colorist, art educationist, historian and conservationist, who has over the years depicted the rich culture and essence of old Lahore through his paintings, Dr. Shaukat Mehmood who is also the editor of the book and a known personality in the field of arts. Dr. Arjumand Faisal, one of the leading gallerists of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mamoona Khan,HOD of fine arts department of Fatima Jinnah University and Shabnam Abbasi, author of the book, had an interesting discussion with the artist himself who was present as one of the panelists.

The book revolves around the artist's life and work and was published in 2021. He has contributed a lot in the field of fine arts during his six decades of professional career as an artist. It is a great opportunity for PNCA to pay tribute to a living legend, said Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali.

The show was attended by a large number of audiences including artists, students, notables, government officials and media etc. A large number of students visited the show and interviewed the artist about his techniques and art practice.