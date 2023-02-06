Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) pays tribute to Colin David on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold an art exhibition "Transference and Counter Transference" by various artists here on February 7 to pay tribute to art Legend, Colin David.

The show curated by Saima Jabbar, will display the works of Artists Aymen Hasan, Fatima Imran, Hina Fatima, Izza Tahir, Imran Baloch, Javeria Arshad, Mansoor Ali, M. Asad Gulzar, Minahil Touseef, Moina Batool, Saadia Bashir, Saima Jabbar, Saima Munawar and Zainab Shahid.

According to the curator of the show, Human beings are undeniably repetitive in their thoughts and actions. Repetition is an innate human characteristic. Hence, individuals tend to engage in repetition in processes of making art and productively use recurrence as a reflective practice to learn new experiences. Artist also recollects in compulsive and counterproductive repetition of a defensive nature. Hence, natural tendency for recurrence, pattern, construction and destruction that is addressed in organizational processes often manifest in emotional and perceptual pattern.

The concept of transference and countertransference, grief, mourning, pleasure, entitled taboo stories and narrative are presented as a process of consolidating one's experience and shaping one's perception or sense of self being. Sometimes, it is also synonymous with self-organization.

Beneath the surface, artists are confronted by the subjective and objective, internal and external realities of their past experience as a form of acting out repetitive pattern.

Inevitably transference and countertransference of introspective pattern of interpersonal relation that are at times contrary to their well-being. Yet artists demonstrate cues to judge truth, or re-emerge with displaced emotion as their prior knowledge occasionally comes face to face with stranger as viewer. This time a group of 14 Artists are show casing their work.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is an institute of great prestige and repute that aims to promote artistic activity focusing on all the forms of arts. One of its great aims, is its ability to build on provincial linkages, for the endorsement of culture, heritage and art, the curator said.

The objective of exhibition is to expand understanding of possibilities of viewing contemporary approach and experience the hand on art activity from reliable educator, in the relaxed environment.

Colin David (1937 - 2008) was so much a part of the art scene in Pakistan that one cant think of it without him. He studied at the Department of Fine Arts in Punjab University and later at the Slade school of Art in London and taught for many years at the National College of Arts, where he was head of the Fine Arts Department, before retiring and devoting himself completely to his painting. In the role of a teacher David was always present, available and accessible.