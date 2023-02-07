Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) opens group show to pay tribute to Colin David

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) opened an art exhibition here Tuesday "Transference and Counter Transference" by various artists to pay tribute to art legend, Colin David.

The show curated by Saima Jabbar, displayed the works of artists Aymen Hasan, Fatima Imran, Hina Fatima, Izza Tahir, Imran Baloch, Javeria Arshad, Mansoor Ali, M. Asad Gulzar, Minahil Touseef, Moina Batool, Saadia Bashir, Saima Jabbar, Saima Munawar and Zainab Shahid.

According to the curator of the show, Human beings are undeniably repetitive in their thoughts and actions. Repetition is an innate human characteristic. Hence, individuals tend to engage in repetition in the processes of making art and productively use recurrence as reflective practice to learn new experiences. The artist also recollects in the compulsive and counterproductive repetition of a defensive nature. Hence, the natural tendency for recurrence, pattern, construction and destruction that is addressed in organizational processes often manifest in emotional and perceptual pattern. The concept of transference and countertransference, grief, mourning, pleasure, entitled taboo stories and narrative are presented as a process of consolidating one's experience and shaping one's perception or sense of self being. Sometimes, it is also synonymous with self-organization.

Beneath the surface, artists are confronted by the subjective and objective, internal and external realities of their past experience as a form of acting out repetitive pattern. Inevitably transference and countertransference of introspective pattern of interpersonal relation that are at times contrary to their well-being. Yet artists demonstrate cues to judge truth, or re-emerge with displaced emotion as their prior knowledge occasionally comes face to face with stranger as viewer. This time a group of 14 Artists are show casing their work.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is an institute of great prestige and repute that aims to promote artistic activity focusing on all the forms of arts.

One of its great aims, is its ability to build on provincial linkages, for the endorsement of culture, heritage and art, the curator said.

The objective of exhibition is to expand understanding of possibilities of viewing contemporary approach and experience the hand on art activity from reliable educator, in the relaxed environment.

Colin David (1937 - 2008) was so much a part of the art scene in Pakistan that one cant think of it without him. He studied at the Department of Fine Arts in Punjab University and later at the Slade school of Art in London and taught for many years at the National College of Arts, where he was head of the Fine Arts Department, before retiring and devoting himself completely to his painting. In the role of a teacher David was always present, available and accessible.

Aymen Hasan, about the work, said "My work is a subtle effort to highlight the long-term impacts of trauma and emotional neglect in childhood. Childhood is supposed to be the most cherished reminiscence of one's life, I want to highlight how trauma and neglect can halt the growth of the mind in the early formative years of life." Fatima Imran, says that the way of expressing emotion in the form of art is by finding an "objective correlative"; in other words, a set of objects, a situation, a chain of events which shall be the formula of that�particular�emotion.

Hina Fatima says "My work is based on the relationship between memory and the unconscious. For me, memories are lived experiences of the younger self frozen in time that I manipulate by remaking the environment that surrounds that chunk of time. In my work memories are constructed narratives that I reconstruct and deconstruct. " Minahil Tauseef's work explores the relationship between fantasy and reality.

Saima Munawar's intent is to explore the dot and the extension of the dot in the form of line to create thought-provoking visuals which resonate with the human narrative.