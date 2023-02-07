Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to hold Japanese Photographic show on Wednesday

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold an exhibition of Japanese prints of the 1970s here on Wednesday at National Art Gallery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold an exhibition of Japanese prints of the 1970s here on Wednesday at National Art Gallery.

The show 'Photographic Images and Matter' has been jointly organized by PNCA, Japanese Foundation and Embassy of Japan in Pakistan.

Photographic Images and Matter: Japanese Prints of the 1970s, a newly organized traveling exhibition, focuses on print expressions from the 1970s as seen in the work of 14 artists who helped develop a print movement in the world of Japanese contemporary art.

While on the one hand the period is notable as the golden age of works in which photographic images were converted into prints, the 1970s also saw the rise of a new print movement in which a strong emphasis was placed on allowing materials (matter) used in print-making, such as print blocks, paper, and ink, to speak for themselves.

These subjective expressions, based on photographic images and matter, greatly expanded the print medium while also helping to shape trends in contemporary art as a whole.

The exhibition is divided into two sections: "The Age of Photographic Images," which focuses on the use of photographic images in the print medium, and "Images of Autonomous Matter," which focuses on works that were shaped by the intentions of matter. In addition to enjoying the works in these two categories, we hope that the viewer will gain a deeper understanding of contemporary art trends of the 1970s which were triggered by the print medium, said the organizers.