UrduPoint.com

Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) Guides Art Lovers With "Art For Therapy"

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) guides art lovers with "Art For Therapy"

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged an exciting one day Polymer clay workshop at National Art Gallery for art lovers and students here Saturday. Over 20 participants including children attended the workshop that served as an opportunity for the youth to learn from a master in the field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged an exciting one day Polymer clay workshop at National Art Gallery for art lovers and students here Saturday. Over 20 participants including children attended the workshop that served as an opportunity for the youth to learn from a master in the field.

The workshop began with an overview of different types of materials and techniques involved. Polymer clay is a material with diverse applications that can be morphed and manipulated in numerous ways, to bring all your ideas to life. The workshop introduced participants to what polymer clay is, how to work with it, the various ways it can be formed, tips on using it, and getting the best finish possible.

Ms. Karum gave a demo before the commencement of the workshop and guided the participants throughout.

The PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on local and international scale. Our unique programs that present the traditional and contemporary art practices reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as support the professional development of the artist.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists, said the organizers.

Related Topics

Pakistan All From Industry Best Love

Recent Stories

Caretaker Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Z ..

Caretaker Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed ..

48 seconds ago
 German Gov't Not Discussing Supply of Combat Aircr ..

German Gov't Not Discussing Supply of Combat Aircraft to Kiev - Foreign Minister

50 seconds ago
 Four injured by pet monkey in Attock

Four injured by pet monkey in Attock

52 seconds ago
 Four booked for illegal confinement of woman, son ..

Four booked for illegal confinement of woman, son in Attock

53 seconds ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends 11th International Studen ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 11th International Students&#039; Dental Conference

2 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to steer out country from diffic ..

Govt taking steps to steer out country from difficult time: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.