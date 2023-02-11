Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) guides art lovers with "Art For Therapy"

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged an exciting one day Polymer clay workshop at National Art Gallery for art lovers and students here Saturday. Over 20 participants including children attended the workshop that served as an opportunity for the youth to learn from a master in the field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged an exciting one day Polymer clay workshop at National Art Gallery for art lovers and students here Saturday. Over 20 participants including children attended the workshop that served as an opportunity for the youth to learn from a master in the field.

The workshop began with an overview of different types of materials and techniques involved. Polymer clay is a material with diverse applications that can be morphed and manipulated in numerous ways, to bring all your ideas to life. The workshop introduced participants to what polymer clay is, how to work with it, the various ways it can be formed, tips on using it, and getting the best finish possible.

Ms. Karum gave a demo before the commencement of the workshop and guided the participants throughout.

The PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on local and international scale. Our unique programs that present the traditional and contemporary art practices reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as support the professional development of the artist.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artist's own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry. PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists, said the organizers.