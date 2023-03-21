UrduPoint.com

Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) Celebrates Pakistan Day With Cultural Programmes

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Tuesday arranged colorful cultural programmes to celebrate the forthcoming Pakistan Day on March 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here Tuesday arranged colorful cultural programmes to celebrate the forthcoming Pakistan Day on March 23.

Students from various educational institutions of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in various competitions including speeches, national songs, paintings and calligraphy.

The competitions engaged the youth in visual narration of historical moments of Pakistan Movement and the struggle of freedom fighters. Besides depicting the culture and traditions of the country, such events also educate the youth regarding the struggle of freedom fighters through soft expressions of art, said the organizers.

Celebrating the national days with art and cultural programmes is a regular feature of PNCA's activities that not only celebrate the occasion but also involve young talent to create awareness among the masses about the importance of historical days.

Involvement of students in highlighting the contributions of national heroes and the significance of national days through artistic programmes give them an opportunity to understand the history and ideologies of such events in its true perspective, the organizers said.

