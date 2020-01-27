UrduPoint.com
Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) To Hold Kashmir Themed Puppet On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:25 PM

Pakistan National council of the Arts (PNCA) to hold Kashmir themed puppet on Wednesday

Pakistan National council of the Arts (PNCA) will organize a Kashmir themed puppet show here to pay tribute to the decades long freedom struggle of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan National council of the Arts (PNCA) will organize a Kashmir themed puppet show here to pay tribute to the decades long freedom struggle of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

With the aim of highlighting the Kashmir Solidarity Day and honor the freedom struggle of Kashmiris who have been suffering since last few decades and now with an escalated situation since August 2019 when Indian fascist government imposed curfew and communication blackout in occupied valley.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts has planned several programmes to mark the day under which a special puppet show will be presented on Wednesday at PNCA.

The puppet show will be displayed with the theme of occupied Kashmir where artists will depict the sufferings and hardship they face at the hands of Indian occupational forces.

