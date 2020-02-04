Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) , Iranian Embassy To Screen "Damascus Time" On Friday

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will be arranging a cinematic evening with the screening of an Iranian film titled "Damascus Time" here in PNCA auditorium on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will be arranging a cinematic evening with the screening of an Iranian film titled "Damascus Time" here in PNCA auditorium on Friday.

Collaborated by Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the screening of the film is in lines with the aim to bring about an introduction to 40 years of Iranian Cinema to the people of twin cities as cinema has always been instrumental in enhancing the people to people contact among countries.

"Damascus Time" is a film by famous the internationally renowned director/producer Ebrahim Hatamikia who described the a story of two Iranian pilots, carrying a cargo of humanitarian relief supplies in a special mission to save the people of a Syrian city surrounded by ISIS terrorists. However; they face many challenges as ISIL soldiers attack and capture them.