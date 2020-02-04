UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) , Iranian Embassy To Screen "Damascus Time" On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:59 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) , Iranian embassy to screen

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will be arranging a cinematic evening with the screening of an Iranian film titled "Damascus Time" here in PNCA auditorium on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will be arranging a cinematic evening with the screening of an Iranian film titled "Damascus Time" here in PNCA auditorium on Friday.

Collaborated by Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the screening of the film is in lines with the aim to bring about an introduction to 40 years of Iranian Cinema to the people of twin cities as cinema has always been instrumental in enhancing the people to people contact among countries.

"Damascus Time" is a film by famous the internationally renowned director/producer Ebrahim Hatamikia who described the a story of two Iranian pilots, carrying a cargo of humanitarian relief supplies in a special mission to save the people of a Syrian city surrounded by ISIS terrorists. However; they face many challenges as ISIL soldiers attack and capture them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Film And Movies Syria Iran ISIS Damascus Ismail Industries Limited

Recent Stories

China Testing Russia's Triazavirin as Coronavirus ..

11 minutes ago

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral meets Brunei mi ..

11 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador Yao Jing issues article 'A Good ..

11 minutes ago

Integrated Generation Expansion Plan (IGXEP) to re ..

17 minutes ago

European stock markets extend recovery at open

17 minutes ago

Rs 327.579 mln released for Aviation Division proj ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.