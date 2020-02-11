UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) To Commence Classes For Performing Arts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:35 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to commence classes for performing arts

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced different art classes including painting, singing, acting and music instruments starting from next week here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced different art classes including painting, singing, acting and music instruments starting from next week here.

The classes of vocals, musical instruments, dance, drawing, acting and calligraphy will commence here at PNCA under the supervision of different maestros of the said genres organized by the management to provide a creative learning opportunity to youth of twin cities.

Students as well as aspirants have been invited through advertisements who will be trained under renowned professionals.

An official of PNCA told that for vocal training ustad Ahmad Khan while Adnan Haider for Rubab, Sarfraz Masih for Tabla, Umair Khan for guitar, Salman Adil for Flute, Jahangir Sagar for Violin and Nadeem Hussain have been hired to teach keyboard.

He further said that dance classes will be conducted by Azeem Haidery, drawing will be taught by Faiza shah, Acting classes will be supervised by Safeerullah while calligraphy will be under the supervision of Shabir Ahmad Zia.

He added that the Director General PNCA Dr Fozia Saeed was taking keen interest in promoting classical music along with other form of arts among the youth of the country who was passionate about performing arts.

"PNCA has taken this initiative to rekindle the love for classical music and make it popular among the younger generation", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Sagar From Love

Recent Stories

“Don’t use word “Riasat-i-Madina” for Paki ..

4 minutes ago

AED1.9 billion Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City ..

8 minutes ago

Russia, US Maintain Contact on Idlib Amid Escalati ..

2 minutes ago

Female officers can investigate females’ cases: ..

12 minutes ago

Venezuelan Flag Carrier Says US Sanctions Will Not ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, US Maintain Contact on Idlib Amid Escalati ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.