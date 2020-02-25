UrduPoint.com
Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) Initiates Monthly Classical Music Program

25th February 2020

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) was initiating a monthly program of classical music titled 'Saaz Samandar' for conventional music lovers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) was initiating a monthly program of classical music titled 'Saaz Samandar' for conventional music lovers of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The program would be regarding the instrumental music featuring different masters of classical musicians such as Ustad Jaffar Hussain Randhawa as clarinet player and Ustad Zohab Hussain as Sarangi player who will teach the music aspirants as well.

This first edition of the program will be held tomorrow 26th February at PNCA auditorium while some young musicians will also be the part of the ensemble.

The event aimed to attract the classical music lovers with promotion of this genre in the country.

