Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) To Stage Play On Kashmir Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:33 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to stage play on Kashmir tomorrow

A theater play titled "Ay Duniya K Munsifo" will be staged here tomorrow at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to underline the disputed issued of Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :A theater play titled "Ay Duniya K Munsifo" will be staged here tomorrow at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to underline the disputed issued of Indian occupied Kashmir.

In collaboration with Islamabad Art Production, the play will be staged to raise awareness regarding the atrocities that were being carried out at the hands of Indian occupational forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The play, open to all, aimed to attract not only locals but the diplomatic community in capital as well to put forward Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue.

Earlier, Director General of PNCA Dr Fozia Saeed vowed to highlight the Kashmir issue through performing arts in the twin cities.

