UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) To Screen Award Winning US Movie

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:32 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to screen award winning US movie

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a red carpet event for the screening of award winning American film here on March 11, (Wednesday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a red carpet event for the screening of award winning American film here on March 11, (Wednesday).

The event will screen the Oscar nominated and Emmy Award winning film "RBG" while the chief guest of the ceremony will be Claire Ann Aguila, the Vice President of 'Women Makes Movies', a non-profit organization in New York city that helps fund movies by and for women.

Besides screening, there will be an on-site workshop on the techniques of pre and post production by award winning American film makers, said an official of PNCA.

It will be an opportunity for aspiring film makers to meet the experts from the Pakistan and US Film Industry to learn the tricks of the trade.

The event, open to all, aimed at bridging the gap between American and Pakistani film makers and to give a chance to learn from each other's experiences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies New York March Women Oscar Post Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Asian markets mostly up after shock Fed cut sinks ..

1 minute ago

More budgets should be allocated for establishing ..

12 minutes ago

Two New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Belarus, To ..

12 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report ..

12 minutes ago

Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police, hours after ..

12 minutes ago

US conducts airstrikes on Talibans hours after Tru ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.