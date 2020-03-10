UrduPoint.com
Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) To Screen Award Winning US Movie Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to screen award winning US movie tomorrow

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) tomorrow will hold a red carpet event for the screening of award winning American film here at PNCA auditorium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) tomorrow will hold a red carpet event for the screening of award winning American film here at PNCA auditorium.

The event will screen the Oscar nominated and Emmy Award winning film "RBG" while the chief guest of the ceremony will be Claire Ann Aguila, the Vice President of 'Women Makes Movies', a non-profit organization in New York city that helps fund movies by and for women.

Besides screening, there will be an on-site workshop on the techniques of pre and post production by award winning American film makers, said an official of PNCA.

It will be an opportunity for aspiring film makers to meet the experts from the Pakistan and US Film Industry to learn the tricks of the trade.

The event, open to all, aimed at bridging the gap between American and Pakistani film makers and to give a chance to learn from each other's experiences.

