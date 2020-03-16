UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) Cancels All Events

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:55 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) cancels all events

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has canceled all the forthcoming cultural events as preventive measure needed in the wake of Corona virus related infectious illness which has gripped the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has canceled all the forthcoming cultural events as preventive measure needed in the wake of Corona virus related infectious illness which has gripped the globe.

PNCA Monday announced Monday that in view of the Health Alert and the government's decision to ban public gatherings the PNCA had already canceled festivals and children programs last week.

The administration has informed that events stand canceled till further instructions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Alert All Government

Recent Stories

Japanese man sentenced to death for murder of 19 a ..

1 minute ago

European stock markets plunge over 5% at open

13 minutes ago

Govt has initiated awareness drive about coronavir ..

1 minute ago

Hotels,hair saloons asked to follow the guidelines ..

1 minute ago

Bahrain records first coronavirus death in GCC

1 minute ago

Nawaz Sharif instructed FO not to talk much about ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.