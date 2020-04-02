UrduPoint.com
Pakistan National Council Of The Arts (PNCA) Announces Online Short Film Competition For Art Enthusiasts

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) announces online short film competition for art enthusiasts

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced an online short film competition for art enthusiasts confining in their houses due to coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced an online short film competition for art enthusiasts confining in their houses due to coronavirus pandemic.

Under the theme titled 'HOME-BOUND', entries for the competition can be of any genre including fiction, documentary, docudrama, musical or family video - both live-action or animation. The duration of the film should be up to 3 minutes, informed an official of the PNCA on Thursday.

The competition aimed at providing a creative edge for those artists who were limited to their homes during the pandemic of coronavirus and maintaining social distance to curb the spread of deadly viral infection.

The PNCA invited people to capture a short video highlighting what home-bound means to them in this tense situation.

The council will also award the winners with cash prizes. The first position holder to be awarded with cash prize Rs 50,000 while Rs 30,000 and Rs15,000 to be given to second and thirds positions holders respectively.

Besides, all films accepted for competition will be awarded certificates and selected entries will be posted on PNCA's social media.

Last date of submission for the entries is April 18, while those who are interested can register themselves by clicking the link given on the PNCA's Facebook page and official website.

