Pakistan National Council Of The Arts Reviving Classical Theater

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts was striving to revive the gone tradition of classical theatre in the country by launching various programmes, said an official on Wednesday

Talking to APP, he said a new programme titled "Theatre Script Reading" has been launched for the purpose.

Under the initiative, veteran and newbie artists were being given opportunities and platform to narrate the classical theatre scripts.

"The first script reading session would be organized at PNCA on Friday at 5pm in which the legendry tv actor Afzaal Lateefi and renowned broadcaster Kausar Samreen along with young artist will read the famous play 'Khshi' of Imtiaz Ali Taj," the official noted.

