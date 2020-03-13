Pakistan National Council of the Arts signs MoU with Goethe-Institut Karachi

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Goethe-Institut Karachi here at PNCA to collaborate on programs for promotion of art and cultural education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Goethe-Institut Karachi here at PNCA to collaborate on programs for promotion of art and cultural education.

The MoU has been signed between Dr. Fouzia Saeed, DG PNCA and Stefan Winkler, Director Goethe-Institut Karachi that will allow to collaborate on programs of mutual interest to benefit both organizations that share a common mandate of promotion of art , culture and transmission of knowledge and cultural development.

The main aspect of this kind of cooperation is to open new horizons for younger generation to learn about the power of cultural information with correct perception. PNCA, after placement under the administrative control of National History and Literary Heritage Division, has been trying to explore new avenues to engage youth in its cultural endeavors.

During her remarks after the signing ceremony, Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Director General PNCA said that such MoUs paved the way to create international cultural understanding and further enhancing working relationship among similar cultural organizations.

She also highlighted the role of Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Division for his keen to promote the international cultural exchange to portray the true image of Pakistan and its centuries old cultural traditions.

For achieving the common goals Goethe-Institut will conduct artistic activities in the form of live musical performances, lectures, workshops, presentation and related cultural and educational activities for the promotion of international cultural understanding among masses in Pakistan whereas PNCA will provide venue, technical and professional help for holding such cultural activities in Islamabad.

As a first step of mutual cultural cooperation Goethe-Institut Karachi brought Franz Schubert's Winterreise to PNCA today, a Classical Music and Contemporary Dance Performance by the German group who was on tour to Pakistan.

They had their first performance in Lahore, in private International School, their second performance was at PNCA Islamabad and they will have their final stop in Karachi where they will perform in National Academy of Performing Arts on 13th March.

Andreas Heise's Winterreise is a unique, interpretation of Schubert's work. Besides the usual duo combination of voice and piano, he is adding the element of dance. The choreography creates a dramaturgical triangle that emphasizes the music, removes cultural barriers and allows the performance to be highly emotional and physical.