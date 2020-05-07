Pakistan National Council of the Arts to hold a Folk Night for Kirshan Laal after lock down

Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fouzia Saeed has announced to arrange a grand Cholistan Folk Night for paying tribute to the late legendary folk singer Kirshan Laal Bheel after the ongoing lockdown

The PNCA will hold the Cholistan Night to cherish the memories of Krishan Laal and pay tribute to the the services he rendered for the music, Cholistan's traditions and folk music of the country, said an official of PNCA.