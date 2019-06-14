UrduPoint.com
Pakistan National Council Of The Arts To Organize Puppet Show On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:06 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts to organize puppet show on Saturday

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a puppet show for children on Saturday at its auditorium

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a puppet show for children on Saturday at its auditorium.

The National PuppetTheatre (NPT) of PNCA will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed�puppets�and will present folk tales, skits, regional dances and national songs to provide infotainment.

The show will highlight various issues like health, education and environment etc.

Children along with parents are invited to attend the puppet show in free. The show is a regular feature of PNCA to promote culture and traditions among the children with understanding of their folk legacies which is an important part of their training.

