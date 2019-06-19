Pakistan National Council of the Arts to organize an exhibition of landscape & heritage building on June 20

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) was organising an exhibition of landscape and heritage building titled "The Passion: Harmonized" on June 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) was organising an exhibition of landscape and heritage building titled "The Passion: Harmonized" on June 20. The artwork of Erum Ashfaq would be displayed at exhibition.

The collection of Passion Hamonized is oil on Convas. The exhibition would continue till 27 june at gallery No. 6 and gallery 4, PNCA. In her remarks Erum Ashfaq said that painting is my inborn talent. "I never received any formal training for it", she said. She said that my passion is to paint heritage building and landscape.